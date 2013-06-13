LONDON, June 13 British utility Centrica said on Thursday it has taken a 25 percent share in the Bowland exploration licence in northern England owned by Cuadrilla Resources and AJ Lucas for 40 million pounds ($62.75 million).

Cuadrilla's part owner, Australian company AJ Lucas Group, said in January that it was in talks with energy investors to sell a stake in the shale gas explorer, amid media speculation that Centrica was a key contender in the discussions.

The company has reported its Bowland Shale licences could contain as much as 200 trillion cubic feet of gas.