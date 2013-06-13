Banks, basic resources lift European shares on Trump-trade
LONDON, June 13 British utility Centrica said on Thursday it has taken a 25 percent share in the Bowland exploration licence in northern England owned by Cuadrilla Resources and AJ Lucas for 40 million pounds ($62.75 million).
Cuadrilla's part owner, Australian company AJ Lucas Group, said in January that it was in talks with energy investors to sell a stake in the shale gas explorer, amid media speculation that Centrica was a key contender in the discussions.
The company has reported its Bowland Shale licences could contain as much as 200 trillion cubic feet of gas.
LONDON, March 1 The electricity link between Britain and France returned to full capacity on Wednesday, National Grid said in a market notice.
LONDON, March 1 Britain's biggest trade union fears that more than 1,000 jobs could be lost at Ford's engine plant in Wales despite reassurances from the U.S. carmaker that similar levels of employment will be needed in the coming years.