March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 15 A joint venture between Britain's Centrica and Qatar Petroleum has agreed to buy a number of natural gas assets in Alberta from Shell Canada Energy for C$50 million, the companies said on Thursday.
As part of the deal, Shell will take over the joint venture's stakes in the Burnt Timber gas processing plant and Waterton undeveloped lands in southwest Alberta, the companies said.
The joint venture said the deal would increase its production in the region by around 24 million cubic feet equivalent per day.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.