LONDON May 15 A joint venture between Britain's Centrica and Qatar Petroleum has agreed to buy a number of natural gas assets in Alberta from Shell Canada Energy for C$50 million, the companies said on Thursday.

As part of the deal, Shell will take over the joint venture's stakes in the Burnt Timber gas processing plant and Waterton undeveloped lands in southwest Alberta, the companies said.

The joint venture said the deal would increase its production in the region by around 24 million cubic feet equivalent per day.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)