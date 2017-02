LONDON Feb 1 Centrica's North Sea field South Morecambe resumed gas production on Wednesday following successful repairs to a faulty compressor.

Gas flows rebounded to approximately 6 million cubic metres per day after dropping to zero at 0834 GMT, the utility said.

The initial outage was caused by a malfunctioning compressor. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)