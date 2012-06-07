LONDON, June 7 UK utility Centrica Plc and Norway's Statoil extended their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to together tap gas resources in British and Norwegian waters until June 2013, Centrica said.

"Centrica's relationship with Statoil is vital for UK energy security as it brings together one of the world's largest gas markets with one of the world's largest gas exporters, Centrica Chief Executive Sam Laidlaw said in a statement.

Centrica signed a landmark 13 billion pound ($20.1 billion), 10-year gas supply deal with Statoil last year - equal to 5 percent of total UK gas supply - and bought 1 billion pounds of assets from the state-run energy firm in April.

The initial MoU signed in November 2011 resulted in the companies bidding jointly for exploration acreage in the UK's 27th North Sea licensing round, Centrica said.

The two companies struck the extension agreement at an energy summit between British Prime Minister David Cameron and Norwegian counterpart Jens Stoltenberg, during which they signed an energy pact between the two countries.

The pact envisages increased oil and gas imports from Norway to Britain, as well as further joint exploration activity in North Sea and Arctic waters. ($1 = 0.6469 British pounds) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by David Holmes)