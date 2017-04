LONDON, March 20 Centrica Storage Ltd (CSL) said on Friday that it had identified a potential issue with well integrity that could affect all wells at Britain's biggest gas storage site, Rough.

The business had said this week that the amount of stock in the Rough reservoir could be limited to a range of 29 TWh to 32 TWh but gave no further details at the time.

"CSL is still evaluating if the well integrity issue can be remedied and, if so, how long this would take," it said in a market message on Friday, adding that an update will be provided on or before March 26. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by David Goodman)