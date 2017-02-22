LONDON Feb 22 Centrica owned British Gas, Britain's biggest energy supplier, said on Wednesday it would invest 100 million pounds ($124.85 million) in reduced bills and Sky pay-TV packages as part of a customer reward programme.

British energy firms are under pressure to improve customer service and keep bills down after energy costs doubled over the past decade to around 1,200 pounds a year.

British Gas said this month it would freeze prices on its standard energy tariff until August.

The company said a range of new tariffs, to launch in April, would offer discounted energy and services such as boiler servicing and insurance as well as entertainment packages together with European pay-TV group Sky. (Reporting by Peter Hobson, editing by Louise Heavens)