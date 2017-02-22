LONDON Feb 22 Centrica owned British
Gas, Britain's biggest energy supplier, said on Wednesday it
would invest 100 million pounds ($124.85 million) in reduced
bills and Sky pay-TV packages as part of a customer
reward programme.
British energy firms are under pressure to improve customer
service and keep bills down after energy costs doubled over the
past decade to around 1,200 pounds a year.
British Gas said this month it would freeze prices on its
standard energy tariff until August.
The company said a range of new tariffs, to launch in April,
would offer discounted energy and services such as boiler
servicing and insurance as well as entertainment packages
together with European pay-TV group Sky.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson, editing by Louise Heavens)