LONDON May 29 Britain's Centrica said
on Thursday Chris Weston, the head of its international
downstream division, would leave the company to become the new
chief executive of power provider Aggreko.
Centrica, the owner of British Gas, said Weston was subject
to a 12 months notice period and a further announcement would be
made in due course about the timing of his departure.
Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power provider, has
been without a chief executive since Rupert Soames departed to
join Serco earlier this year.
