LONDON May 29 Britain's Centrica said on Thursday Chris Weston, the head of its international downstream division, would leave the company to become the new chief executive of power provider Aggreko.

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, said Weston was subject to a 12 months notice period and a further announcement would be made in due course about the timing of his departure.

Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power provider, has been without a chief executive since Rupert Soames departed to join Serco earlier this year.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)