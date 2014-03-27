March 27 (Reuters) -

* Centrica plc response to initial response to the Ofgem announcement

* Welcomes an objective review, by an independent and respected regulatory authority, that could help rebuild trust in sector

* Centrica and British Gas reject any suggestion of possible tacit coordination with other market participants. In Britain's competitive energy market.

* Strongly support a comprehensive independent review that is free of political interference, with as swift a resolution as possible

* Competition in energy market is intense

