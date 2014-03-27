PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 27 (Reuters) -
* Centrica plc response to initial response to the Ofgem announcement
* Welcomes an objective review, by an independent and respected regulatory authority, that could help rebuild trust in sector
* Centrica and British Gas reject any suggestion of possible tacit coordination with other market participants. In Britain's competitive energy market.
* Strongly support a comprehensive independent review that is free of political interference, with as swift a resolution as possible
* Competition in energy market is intense
* CEO: hope that a lengthy review process will not damage confidence in market London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.