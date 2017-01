SAO PAULO Aug 29 Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos, Brazil's second-biggest medical imaging provider, filed on Monday with securities regulator CVM for an initial public offering, according to a preliminary prospectus.

The deal, involving the issue of new shares and the sale of stakes held by current shareholders, is being coordinated by investment banking units of Itaú BBA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Banco Santander. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by James Dalgleish)