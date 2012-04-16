UniCredit says 13 bln euro share issue 99.8 pct subscribed
MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Thursday a record 13 billion euro ($13.74 billion) share issue had been 99.8 percent subscribed.
SYDNEY, April 16 Australian fund manager QIC, Lend Lease and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) are expected to be the main suitors for stakes worth A$665 million ($689.57 million) in Centro Retail Australia's shopping malls, a source close to the transaction said.
Centro, which has A$6.9 billion of shopping centres under management in Australia, said last week it would seek capital partners to jointly own three shopping malls in Perth, Melbourne and Adelaide. Centro is asking potential suitors to buy up to 50 percent ownership in the assets, the combined total book value of which is more than A$1.3 billion.
"It is expected that the main parties looking at it would be QIC, CPPIB, Lend Lease," said the source, who declined to be identified.
A spokesman for CPPIB in Australia declined to comment while Lend Lease could not be reached immediately for comment.
Robert Carter, managing director of QIC global real estate (QIC GRE), said his firm did not comment on market speculation.
"As a leading institutional investor, QIC Global Real Estate's operations are commercial in confidence," Carter told Reuters via email.
Despite the subdued retail environment in Australia, shopping malls have been highly sought-after by investors for the stable income they offer.
Retail property transaction volumes totaled $3.2 billion in 2011 with a further $537.8 million recorded so far in 2012, according to Jones Lang LaSalle, which is also an agent on the Centro deal.
Canada's CPPIB has been active in the Australia property market including taking up a 50 percent joint venture interest in Melbourne's Northland Shopping Centre for A$455 million in May 2011. ($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Eric Meijer and Ed Davies)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom, E.R.'s (Credito Real) Long- and Short-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' /'B'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The affirmation and Stable Outlook consider Credito Real's strong competitive
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Foreign- and Local-Currency Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default ratings (IDRs) of Financiera Independencia S.A.B. de C.V. SOFOM, E.N.R. (Findep) at 'BB-'/'B'. The long- and short-term National scale ratings for Findep and its Mexican subsidiary Apoyo Economico Familiar S.A. de C.V. Sofom, E.N.R. (AEF) have been affirmed at 'A-(mex)'/'F2(mex)', and the long- and short-ter