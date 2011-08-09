* Says A$100 million to be shared among security holders, creditors

* Vote to be held in October on restructuring plan (Adds comments from Centro)

SYDNEY Aug 9 Australia's debt-laden Centro Properties unveiled a restructuring plan on Tuesday to bundle up Australian assets within the group to create a new listed trust with a portfolio of A$4.4 billion ($4.5 billion).

Centro, which was hit by the global credit crisis in late 2007 and has been restructuring to cut debt, said A$100 million would be shared among security, hybrid, bond holders and creditors.

Holders of more than 83 percent of its senior debt had agreed to cancel their debt in return for interest in the new fund, if all relevant approvals were obtained, the company said.

Centro Properties' security holders would meet in October to vote on the restructuring proposal.

As of December 2010, Centro had negative equity of A$1.6 billion and senior debt of A$3.1 billion maturing in December 2011.

"There is no realistic way for this debt to be repaid other than through the senior lenders scheme of arrangement," said Robert Tsenin, chief executive officer of Centro Properties.

"Without the proposed restructuring, it is most likely CNP will be placed in administration," he added.

The new listed vehicle, Australian retail property trust (A-REIT), will likely have a gearing of around 40 percent and will manage 1.7 million square metres, making it Australia's second-largest manager of retail centres.

The restructuring plan comes as the Australian property trust sector index lost more than 8 percent in the past week in a global market rout triggered by fears that political leaders are failing to tackle debt crises in Europe and the United States.

The index edged up 0.6 percent in late afternoon on Tuesday while shares of Centro Properties were down 6.4 percent.

Tsenin said Centro saw no impact from current volatile financial markets on its restructuring process at this point.

"We are actually not raising any new equity. So that's a positive in that sense," he said.

"We are not seeing anything at this stage to make us worry about our financing capacity," he added.

The company sold this year its U.S. assets for $9.4 billion to an affiliate of U.S. private equity firm Blackstone . ($1 = 0.970 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Ed Davies)