SYDNEY Oct 5 Australian debt-laden property firm Centro Property Group was placed on trading halt pending a court verdict expected on Thursday over its planned restructure.

Centro in August unveiled a restructuring plan to bundle up Australian assets within the group to create a new listed trust with a portfolio of A$4.4 billion ($4.5 billion).

The property group, which was hit by the global credit crisis in late 2007 and has been restructuring to cut debt, said A$100 million would be shared among security, hybrid, bond holders and creditors.

Holders of more than 83 percent of its senior debt had agreed to cancel their debt in return for interest in the new fund, if all relevant approvals were obtained, the company said.

Some creditors have challenged the restructure in court arguing that creditors should rank ahead of shareholders. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; editing by Michael Smith)