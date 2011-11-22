MELBOURNE Nov 22 Australia's debt-laden Centro Properties moved a step closer towards a restructuring on Tuesday, after shareholders in affiliate Centro Retail Group approved a plan to bundle up assets within the group to create a new listed trust with a portfolio of A$4.4 billion ($4.5 billion).

The restructuring still needs to win approval by Centro shareholders, senior debt holders and other lenders, in a series of meetings being held throughout the day. Results will be known after the final meeting, which is due to begin after 5pm (0600 GMT).

Centro, which was hit by the global credit crisis in late 2007, said under the restructuring, senior debt holders would cancel the bulk of senior debt in return for "substantially all" of Centro's Australian assets and interests. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)