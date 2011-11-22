MELBOURNE Nov 22 Australia's debt-laden
Centro Properties moved a step closer towards a
restructuring on Tuesday, after shareholders in affiliate Centro
Retail Group approved a plan to bundle up assets within
the group to create a new listed trust with a portfolio of A$4.4
billion ($4.5 billion).
The restructuring still needs to win approval by Centro
shareholders, senior debt holders and other lenders, in a series
of meetings being held throughout the day. Results will be known
after the final meeting, which is due to begin after 5pm (0600
GMT).
Centro, which was hit by the global credit crisis in late
2007, said under the restructuring, senior debt holders would
cancel the bulk of senior debt in return for "substantially all"
of Centro's Australian assets and interests.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)