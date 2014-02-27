FRANKFURT Feb 27 Centrosolar Group AG : * Says the creditors' committee voted in favour of the cornerstones for a

possible insolvency plan * To continue trading through Centrosolar America, inc., to focus on the US

solar market * Says renusol gmbh and Centrosolar grundstücksverwaltungs gmbh, are to be sold * Sonnenstromfabrik gmbh and Centrosolar Ag will be restructured * Says the previous shareholders will lose their status as owners and exit

without compensation * Says proceeds from the sale of the non-insolvent units to be distributed

among the non-subordinated creditors * Says all non-subordinated creditors will receive the company's shares through

transfer