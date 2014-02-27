FRANKFURT Feb 27 Centrosolar Group AG :
* Says the creditors' committee voted in favour of the
cornerstones for a
possible insolvency plan
* To continue trading through Centrosolar America, inc., to
focus on the US
solar market
* Says renusol gmbh and Centrosolar grundstücksverwaltungs
gmbh, are to be sold
* Sonnenstromfabrik gmbh and Centrosolar Ag will be
restructured
* Says the previous shareholders will lose their status as
owners and exit
without compensation
* Says proceeds from the sale of the non-insolvent units to be
distributed
among the non-subordinated creditors
* Says all non-subordinated creditors will receive the
company's shares through
transfer