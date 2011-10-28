* Now sees slightly positive EBIT margin in 2011

* Expects higher sales in 2011 vs 2010

* Shares fall 10.3 pct (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 Germany's Centrotherm , the world's No.2 solar equipment maker, cut its forecast for 2011 sales and operating margin, becoming the latest casualty of the solar sector's current crisis.

The company said it now expected a slightly positive margin for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the current year as well as higher sales compared with 2010, when revenues came to 624 million euros ($882 million).

Centrotherm -- whose shares were down 10.3 percent at the bottom of Frankfurt's technology index -- previously forecast a low double-digit EBIT margin and sales of 690-710 million euros.

Earlier this week, U.S.-based First Solar had slashed its profit forecast, adding it would slow spending as the industry struggles to adjust to a steep decline in the price of solar panels. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)