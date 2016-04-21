BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Centrum Capital Ltd said it appointed Standard Chartered Bank's former Asia-Pacific CEO, Jaspal Bindra, as its executive chairman.
Bindra, who was with Standard Chartered for 18 years, has also worked with UBS Group AG's investment bank and Bank of America Corp. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7