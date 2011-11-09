* Cut stocks exposure to 9 pct due to bear run

* Says real estate to offer next phase of growth

* Regulator approves bonus share issue (Adds analyst, quotes)

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Nov 9 Kenyan investment company Centum's pretax profit fell 1 percent during its first half ended September due to a steep fall in the Nairobi bourse this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Centum, which ranks as the largest quoted investment company in east Africa -- with a portfolio of more than $140 million -- said its pretax profit fell to 828 million shillings ($8.57 million) from 836 million shillings in the same period last year.

The company has been shifting its portfolio away from blue chip stocks to the booming real estate sector which is seen as an attractive asset class due to soaring housing demand.

"With the high rate of inflation and volatility in a lot of the other asset classes ... there is a need for institutional capital to diversify to other assets and I believe there is an inherent demand for real estate," said James Mworia, Centum Investment chief executive officer.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange's all share index has lost 21.95 percent this year as investors have shunned stocks because of high inflation in east Africa's biggest economy, compounded by a weaker shilling.

Kenya's inflation rate was 18.09 percent at the end of October, while the shilling has lost about 17 percent against the dollar this year. As a result, the central bank raised its key lending rate by 550 basis points in Nov, after a 400 basis point increase in October.

"The prevailing high interest rate regime has really cut down valuations in both private and quoted portfolios as demonstrated in the flat earnings per share," said George Bodo, a research analyst at Apex Africa Capital.

Mworia said that the firm reduced exposure in the stock market to 9 percent of its total portfolio from 26 percent during the period, cushioning its earnings.

Centum, formerly known as ICDC, said earlier this year it planned to take advantage of strong demand for houses by the emerging middle class as well as appetite for commercial property from companies looking to expand in Kenya and Uganda.

Mworia said construction of multi-million dollar real estate projects in Kenya and Uganda would begin next year.

"The development is likely to take place over a period of two years and it will then become an income generating asset," said Mworia during an investor briefing.

Centum plans to borrow about 60 percent of the total cost of the real estate projects from banks in hard currency, to mitigate the high interest rates in borrowing through shillings, while the balance will be funded through equity.

Separately, regulator Capital Markets Authority said on Wednesday it had approved a one-for-ten bonus share issue proposed by the firm when it issued its full year results in June.

Books for the bonus issue closed on July 22 and the issuance will add 60 million ordinary shares. (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Jane Merriman)