NAIROBI Nov 9 Kenyan investment firm Centum's pretax profit inched down to 828 million shillings ($8.57 mln) in its first-half ended September from 836 million shillings in the year-ago period, its chief executive said on Wednesday, attributing the performance to a weakening of stocks at the bourse this year. ($1 = 96.650 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri)