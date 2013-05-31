HOUSTON, May 31 Occidental Petroleum Corp's Centurion Pipeline subsidiary is soliciting shipper interest in the expanded West Texas pipeline system to help move Permian Basin crude oil to Texas Gulf Coast markets. The company launched an open season on Friday to gauge shipper interest in the reactivated project, which would involve 100 miles of new pipeline and several origination stations that can receive crude via truck or pipeline. The proposed Cline Shale Pipeline system could move about 75,000 barrels per day to Colorado City from Irion, Sterling, Coke, Tom Green and Mitchell counties. There it would connect to Occidental's joint-venture BridgeTex Pipeline project, a 450-mile (724 km), 300,000 bpd system that will then move Permian crude to Houston-area refineries. The Cline Shale project's open season will last through July 1, Occidental said. If approved, it could begin service in the second quarter of 2014. The BridgeTex project, in which Occidental is a 50/50 partner with Magellan Midstream Partners, is slated to start up in July 2014.