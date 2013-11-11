Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
Nov 11 Centurion Resources PLC : * Announces that it is in an advanced stage of discussions in relation to an acquisition * Trading in the company's ordinary shares have been suspended with effect from 12.30 pm today * Discussions in relation to an acquisition which would constitute a reverse takeover * No certainty that acquisition will be concluded successfully * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.