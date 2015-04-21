Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, April 21 Unionized workers at Century Aluminum's Hawesville, Kentucky aluminum smelter voted to reject a tentative agreement on a new five-year labor contract, the United Steelworkers Local 9423 said on its website.
The two sides had reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement last Wednesday, which the union said was subject to the membership's ratification by April 20. The prior five-year agreement had expired on April 13, after the deadline for reaching a new agreement was extended by two weeks.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs for the combined energy infrastructure company, the biggest in North America.