NEW YORK May 6 United Steelworkers (USW) District 8 director Billy Thompson:

* Thompson calls on Century Aluminum, controlled by Glencore, to rescind lockout threat for workers at Hawesville, Kentucky smelter * Thompson urges Century to return to "good faith negotiations immediately" * "The USW is absolutely committed to resolving the remaining issues at the bargaining table," Thompson says Source: USW statement (Reporting By Luc Cohen)