NEW YORK, April 8 Century Aluminum Co
and workers at its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter extended their
current labor contract through April 13 as union members vote on
the latest proposal, the United Steelworkers District 8 director
said on Wednesday.
The current five-year contract at the 244,000-tonne-per-year
smelter had been scheduled to expire on March 31, but the
deadline for negotiations was extended.
Century, owned by Swiss commodities trading and mining
company Glencore, threatened to close the smelter two
years ago, due to high power costs.
