NEW YORK, April 8 Century Aluminum Co and workers at its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter extended their current labor contract through April 13 as union members vote on the latest proposal, the United Steelworkers District 8 director said on Wednesday.

The current five-year contract at the 244,000-tonne-per-year smelter had been scheduled to expire on March 31, but the deadline for negotiations was extended.

Century, owned by Swiss commodities trading and mining company Glencore, threatened to close the smelter two years ago, due to high power costs. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)