Amazon.com wins $1.5 bln tax dispute over IRS
March 23 Amazon.com Inc on Thursday won a more than $1.5 billion tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over transactions involving a Luxembourg unit more than a decade ago.
HONG KONG May 12 The United Steelworkers union has rejected a modified proposal by Century Aluminum, the local branch for union members at the smelter in Hawesville, Kentucky, said on its website on Tuesday. (www.usw9423.com/News.html)just
Unionized workers at the Century Aluminum smelter voted on Monday on a revised labor deal after management agreed to postpone a lockout of staff at one of the biggest U.S. aluminum plants. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Tom Hogue)
SEOUL/PARIS, March 24 South Korea's KEPCO , the likeliest suitor for Toshiba Corp's troubled nuclear business, is holding off from making an approach because of question marks over the scale of damage at the unit and political uncertainty in both South Korea and the United States, people with direct knowledge of the matter say.