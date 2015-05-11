(Updating throughout)
NEW YORK May 11 Unionized workers at Century
Aluminum's Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter will vote on
Monday on a revised labor deal after management agreed to
postpone a lockout of staff at one of the biggest U.S. aluminum
plants, the company said.
The United Steelworkers union have agreed to changes made to
the company's last offer and a vote is scheduled for Monday,
Century, which is controlled by Glencore, said in a
statement at the weekend.
The lockout, which was due to start on Monday morning, will
now begin on Tuesday at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), it said.
Union members have vetoed three times before a labor offer,
which included a 15-percent pay hike over five years and would
replaced the deal that expired at the end of March.
The smelter with capacity to produce 244,000 tonnes per year
is the fourth largest in the United States.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by Louise Heavens)