NEW YORK May 11 Unionized workers at Century Aluminum's Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter will vote on Monday on a revised labor deal after management agreed to postpone a lockout of staff at one of the biggest U.S. aluminum plants, the company said.

The United Steelworkers union have agreed to changes made to the company's last offer and a vote is scheduled for Monday, Century, which is controlled by Glencore, said in a statement at the weekend.

The lockout, which was due to start on Monday morning, will now begin on Tuesday at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), it said.

Union members have vetoed three times before a labor offer, which included a 15-percent pay hike over five years and would replaced the deal that expired at the end of March.

The smelter with capacity to produce 244,000 tonnes per year is the fourth largest in the United States.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by Louise Heavens)