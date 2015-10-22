(Adds Santee Cooper statement, market background)
NEW YORK Oct 22 Century Aluminum,
majority owned by Glencore Plc, said on Thursday it
will close its Mount Holly smelter in South Carolina at the end
of the year if it does not get a new "competitively priced"
power contract.
Its current power deal with the South Carolina Public
Service Authority, also known as Santee Cooper, will expire on
Dec. 31 and the rates are the highest paid by any U.S. smelter,
it said.
Santee Cooper called Century's announcement "sad news" in a
statement on Thursday and said weak aluminum prices, not high
power costs, were the reason for the plant's planned closure.
"Santee Cooper has offered Century everything...but in the
end Century's leadership consistently required a deal that would
unfairly increase costs to our other customers," Santee Cooper
said.
Aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange fell to
their lowest levels in six years on Thursday, pressured by
surplus output in top-producer China, while the U.S. regional
premium paid on top of the LME price for physical delivery
AL-PREM has lost two-thirds of its value this year.
The announcement comes just two months after Century said it
would begin to curtail capacity at its Hawesville, Kentucky
smelter at the end of this month due to falling prices and cheap
exports from China.
The Mount Holly smelter has a capacity of 224,000 tonnes per
year and employs approximately 600 workers.
Both Century and Santee Cooper said they were open to
further negotiations over the power delivery rate.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Luc Cohen; Editing by Alan
Crosby and Marguerita Choy)