NEW YORK Dec 18 Century Aluminum will continue operating its Mount Holly, South Carolina, smelter at half capacity after agreeing to a three-year deal with power provider Santee Cooper, Century and Santee Cooper said in separate statements on Friday.

The 224,000 tonne-per-year smelter had been slated to close on Dec. 31 if a favorable power deal was not reached. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler)