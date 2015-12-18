PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Dec 18 Century Aluminum will continue operating its Mount Holly, South Carolina, smelter at half capacity after agreeing to a three-year deal with power provider Santee Cooper, Century and Santee Cooper said in separate statements on Friday.
The 224,000 tonne-per-year smelter had been slated to close on Dec. 31 if a favorable power deal was not reached. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler)
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after she rebuffed Ailes' sexual advances.