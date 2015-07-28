July 28 Century Aluminum said it will
shut its Ravenswood smelter in West Virginia immediately as it
had failed to secure competitive power supply amid tough market
conditions.
Aluminium producers are seeing their profits dwindle due to
sinking prices of the metal, which are currently near
six-year lows. Premiums, a surcharge received by producers for
delivery of metal, have also more than halved this year.
The Ravenswood smelter has been idled since February 2009.
"The decision to permanently close the Ravenswood plant is
based on the inability to secure a competitive power contract
for the smelter, compounded by challenging aluminum market
conditions largely driven by increased exports of aluminum from
China," Century said in a statement late on Monday.
"As a result, the economics of restarting and operating the
facility are unfavorable," it added. Century is controlled by
Swiss commodities trade house Glencore.
The combined impact of stronger output and a
sharper-than-expected slowdown in top producer China has sent a
market surplus in aluminium ballooning this year, a quarterly
Reuters poll showed earlier this month.
Producers, including Alcoa Inc and Rusal,
have recently blasted China's swelling exports as a factor
behind plunging primary aluminium prices. China's exports of
semi-finished aluminium, used in beer cans and window frames,
grew by 30 percent in the first half.
Asked if he was considering launching a trade case against
China, Alcoa Inc Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld
said earlier this month the company was considering all options.
Rusal has also raised China's swelling aluminium
exports with the Australian government, and wants the issue
tabled at the next meeting of the world's top customs body.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)