Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
(Corrects headline to pertain to story)
NEW YORK, April 29 Century Aluminum : * Century chief executive Mike Bless says there is "detailed proposal on the table" for power arrangement for Ravenswood, West Virginia Smelter * Appalachian Power has not committed to deal, and Bless says if this deal does not work out, Century may "conclude that we just can't get there" * 170,000-tonne-per-year smelter has been idled since 2009 as Century tries to negotiate a more favorable power deal * "We can't keep doing this forever. It costs money to hold this plant in a ready state," Bless said. * Bless says falling premiums do not impact its intention to restart Ravenswood smelter Source: Century Aluminum first quarter earnings call
(Reporting By Luc Cohen)
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.