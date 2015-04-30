Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
NEW YORK, April 30 Aluminum premiums in the United States and Europe are "rapidly approaching" a level at which they will find support, Century Aluminum vice president Shelly Harrison said in a call to announce the company's first-quarter 2015 earnings.
This should discourage Chinese exports of semi-fabricated products, which have been a factor in the dropping premiums, Harrison said. The U.S. Midwest premium AL-PREM has dropped to 14 cents to 15 cents a lb from a record-high above 24 cents a lb in January. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.