NEW YORK Aug 25 Century Aluminum Co,
which is owned by Glencore PLC, said on Tuesday it will
idle its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter, the first aluminum plant
to shut in years as sinking prices and increased Chinese exports
harm producers.
Century said in a statement it would begin curtailing
capacity on Oct. 24, blaming weak metal prices caused by
low-priced exports from China. It will "completely idle the
plant" on Oct. 31, a spokesman said.
The plant can produce 255,000 tonnes per year of aluminum,
and its closure represents the immediate reduction of nearly 15
percent of total U.S. capacity.
The last operating U.S. smelter to shutter completely was
Alcoa's Massena East plant in New York state, which was
operating at a reduced capacity of 84,000 tonnes when it closed
in January 2014.
The Hawesville plant is operating at about 80 percent of
capacity following a lockout due to a labor dispute.
The move could lend support to the U.S. Midwest premium
AL-PREM users pay for physical delivery of aluminum, which has
tumbled more than 60 percent to around 8 cents a lb this year,
though weak futures prices and a glut of imported metal could
spell more hard times for the battered primary metal sector.
"The domestic supply base being eroded is significant," said
Ed Meir, senior commodities analyst at brokerage INTL FCStone,
noting that the closure could contribute to a 1-2.5 cent rise in
the Midwest premium over the next two to three months and that
the falling futures price could also support premiums.
Aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange have
plunged by a quarter since May and hit fresh six-year lows of
$1,506 per tonne on Tuesday on concerns about a growing glut of
metal and waning demand from China, the world's biggest producer
and consumer of industrial metals.
China's exports of so-called "fake semis" - metal exported
as fabricated products to avoid an export tax, only to be
re-melted later - has drawn ire from aluminum producers
elsewhere, including Century.
"Chinese overcapacity and the improper export of heavily
subsidized Chinese aluminum products have undercut an otherwise
viable plant," Century President and Chief Executive Michael
Bless said in Tuesday's statement.
The closure comes after Century announced it would
permanently close its Ravenswood, West Virginia smelter, which
had been idled since 2009, and as Alcoa Inc is reviewing
500,000 tonnes of production capacity for potential sale,
cutback or closure.
