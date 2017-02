(Follows alerts)

Sept 27 White Tiger Gold has granted a credit facility of up to $10 million to Century Mining , to help fund its expansion plans both before and after their planned merger, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Canadian gold miners, in which Russian investor Maxim Finskiy owns large stakes, entered into a binding agreement in August that will see Century become a wholly-owned subsidiary of White Tiger.

The existing bridge loans of $4 million from White Tiger will be amended and incorporated into the new facility, the companies said.