BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics to cut 20 pct of workforce
* Acorda Therapeutics says corporate restructuring to reduce cost structure and focus resources on two late-stage programs, CVT-301 and Tozadenant
May 5 Unionized workers at Century Aluminum's Hawesville, Kentucky smelter voted to reject the company's proposed labor agreement on Monday, taking one of the biggest U.S. aluminum plants closer to industrial action.
The news followed a vote at the plant on Monday after Century, which is controlled by Glencore, tabled its "last, best and final proposal" last week. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York, additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Command Security Corp says on March 30 entered into eighth amendment to credit and security agreement, dated as of February 12, 2009 - sec filing
* Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp says on April 4, Patrick J. Dalton resigned as CEO of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp - sec filing