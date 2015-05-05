May 5 Unionized workers at Century Aluminum's Hawesville, Kentucky smelter voted to reject the company's proposed labor agreement on Monday, taking one of the biggest U.S. aluminum plants closer to industrial action.

The news followed a vote at the plant on Monday after Century, which is controlled by Glencore, tabled its "last, best and final proposal" last week. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York, additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)