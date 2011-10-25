* Q3 loss 7 cents/shr vs year-ago loss of 18 cents/shr

* Q3 sales $345.6 million versus $279.2 million year-ago

Oct 25 Century Aluminum posted a narrower third-quarter loss, helped by higher shipments.

Net loss narrowed to $6.6 million, or 7 cents per share, from $16.8 million, or 18 cents per share, the Monterey, California-based company said.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $345.6 million.

Shipments of primary aluminum totaled 150,832 tonnes, compared with 147,216 tonnes a year ago.

Shares of Century aluminium were trading down about 4 percent at $9.89 after the bell. They closed at $10.16 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)