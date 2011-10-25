* Q3 loss 7 cents/shr vs year-ago loss of 18 cents/shr
* Q3 sales $345.6 million versus $279.2 million year-ago
Oct 25 Century Aluminum posted a
narrower third-quarter loss, helped by higher shipments.
Net loss narrowed to $6.6 million, or 7 cents per share,
from $16.8 million, or 18 cents per share, the Monterey,
California-based company said.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $345.6 million.
Shipments of primary aluminum totaled 150,832 tonnes,
compared with 147,216 tonnes a year ago.
Shares of Century aluminium were trading down about 4
percent at $9.89 after the bell. They closed at $10.16 on
Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)