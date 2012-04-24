* Q1 loss $0.04/shr vs est loss of $0.22/shr
April 24 Century Aluminum posted a
narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss, helped by an 11
percent increase in shipments.
January-March net loss was $3.9 million, or 4 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $25 million, or 25 cents per
share, a year ago.
Sales fell marginally to $326.2 million.
Analysts had expected the Monterey, California-based company
to post a loss of 22 cents per share on revenue of $317.1
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shipments of primary aluminum totaled 159,967 tonnes,
compared with 144,178 tonnes a year ago.
Shares of the company, valued at $713.4 million, closed at
$8.11 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
