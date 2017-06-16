June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee
claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom
company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on
Friday.
CenturyLink's shares were down 5.7 percent at $25.42 in
late-afternoon trading.
The employee claimed she lost her job after notifying Chief
Executive Officer Glen Post about the company's sales practices,
that charged customers for accounts they had not requested. (bloom.bg/2syoQgq)
Shares of Level 3 Communications Inc, to be bought
by CenturyLink for about $24 billion, also fell by about 4
percent.
The complaint alleges CenturyLink "allowed persons who had a
personal incentive to add services or lines to customer accounts
to falsely indicate on the CenturyLink system the approval by a
customer of new lines or services", according to the report
which cited a lawsuit filed in Arizona state superior court.
CenturyLink and Level 3 did not immediately reply to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)