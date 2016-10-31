(Corrects deal value in first paragraph and headline to "about
Oct 31 Telecom company CenturyLink Inc
said on Monday it would buy Level 3 Communications Inc
in a cash-and-stock deal with an equity value of about $24
billion to expand its fiber optic network and high-speed data
services.
Level 3 shares were up about 5.5 percent at $57 in premarket
trading while CenturyLink's shares were down 11.2 percent at
$27.
CenturyLink will offer $26.50 in cash and 1.4286 of its
shares for each Level 3 share held.
The deal will increase CenturyLink's network by 200,000
miles of fiber and combine Level 3's enterprise services with
its network that provides internet and telephone offerings to
millions of customers.
CenturyLink operates more than 55 data centers in North
America, Europe and Asia and provides broadband, voice, video,
data and managed services over a 250,000 mile fiber network in
the United States and a 300,000 mile international network.
The deal comes at a time when business clients of both
companies seek more bandwidth and faster networks to move data
to run their businesses. The combined company will get 76
percent of its revenue from business customers, according to a
statement from the companies.
"Together with Level 3, we will have one of the most robust
fiber network and high-speed data services companies in the
world," CenturyLink Chief Executive Glen Post said in a
statement.
Post will lead the combined company after the deal is
completed.
Including debt, the deal is valued at about $34 billion.
The deal, for about $66.50 per share, is at a premium of 42
percent from Level 3's Wednesday close. Reuters reported on
Thursday that the companies were in advanced talks to merge.
Under the terms of the deal, expected to close by the end of
the third quarter of 2017, CenturyLink shareholders will own
about 51 percent of the combined company and the rest by Level 3
shareholders.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley acted as CenturyLink's
financial advisers while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and
Jones Walker were its legal advisers.
Citigroup acted as Level 3's financial adviser and Willkie
Farr & Gallagher LLP was as its legal adviser.
Up to Friday's close, CenturyLink's shares had fallen nearly
21 percent this year while those of Level 3 were marginally
down.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)