NEW YORK Oct 27 Telecommunications firms
CenturyLink Inc and Level 3 Communications are
in advanced talks to merge, according to people familiar with
the matter.
The deal could be announced as soon as next week, according
to one of the people.
The merger would create a telecommunications company and
infrastructure provider worth more than $50 billion, including
debt, the people said on Thursday, asking not to be named
because the talks are private.
CenturyLink declined to comment. Level 3 could not
immediately be reached for comment. The Wall Street Journal
first reported the news earlier Thursday.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Bernard Orr)