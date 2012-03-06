March 6 CenturyLink Inc late on Monday sold $2.05 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays Capital and JP Morgan were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CENTURYLINK INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.4 BLN COUPON 5.8 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.842 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.821 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/12/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 380 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $650 MLN COUPON 7.65 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.905 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 7.658 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/12/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 450 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)