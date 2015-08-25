BOSTON Aug 25 Popular consumer brands Discovery
Communications, Chipotle Mexican Grill and CVS
Health Corp pay their chief executive officers more than
a thousand times what they pay their typical worker, giving them
the biggest internal pay gaps among S&P 500 companies, according
to a study released on Tuesday.
The research from job-hunting website Glassdoor.com provides
an early glimpse of data that publicly traded companies will be
required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to
report starting in 2017. On average, the
research showed that a CEO of an S&P 500 company makes 204 times
as much as the company's median worker.
"I don't think most people are aware of the inequality of
payrolls within a firm," Glassdoor's chief economist, Andrew
Chamberlain, said.
The study used CEO compensation figures reported by 441 S&P
500 companies through Aug. 14 and Glassdoor.com user reports
about salaries at those companies. Only companies for which
Glassdoor had 30 or more worker salary reports were included.
The data could be skewed if workers under-counted tips or
bonuses, Glassdoor said.
Cable network operator Discovery had the biggest pay gap.
Its CEO, David Zaslav, was the highest paid among S&P 500
companies last year, at $156 million. That was
1,951 times the amount paid to Discovery's median worker,
Glassdoor found.
In second and third place were restaurant chain Chipotle and
drugstore operator CVS, whose CEOs in 2014 received $28.9
million and $32.4 million, respectively, both more than 1,000
times their median workers, according to the study.
CVS spokeswoman Carolyn Castel said its employees have
opportunities to be promoted and receive higher pay, while its
CEO is paid in line with industry standards. Discovery and
Chipotle representatives did not return messages requesting
comment.
The Glassdoor study found the average CEO received $13.8
million, while the median worker at those CEO's companies made
an average of $77,800.
Glassdoor's findings were in line with other studies, said
Todd Sirras, managing director of compensation consulting firm
Semler Brossy. He said the new reporting requirements could add
pressure on companies to change their executive pay plans.
"It will be one more arrow to sling at companies," he said.
In a few cases workers made more than their CEOs, such as at
Google Inc where CEO Larry Page got $1 in 2014. His
median worker got $153,150, Glassdoor said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Leslie Adler)