Dec 2 Ceotronics Audio Video Data Communication AG :

* Says H1 consolidated revenue of approximately 7.1 million euros compared with the previous year's sales of 8.3 million euros, this results in a decrease of approximately 14.5 pct

* Says consolidated order backlog as of Nov. 30, 2014 in the amount of approximately 5.3 million euros was down compared to the same period last year by about 12.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)