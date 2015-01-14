Jan 14 Ceotronics Audio Video Data Communication AG :

* Group revenue in period: June 1 - Nov. 30, 2014 of 7.081 million euros ($8 million);(last year: 8.286 million euros)

* H1 EBIT of -603,000 euros (last year: -306,000 euros)

* H1 profit before tax of -687,000 euros (last year: -387,000 euros)

* Order backlog as of Nov. 30 down 12.5 percent to 5.327 million euros

* Expects stronger second half of FY 2014/2015. In particular, encouraging positive developments in new orders the end q2 and beginning of Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8513 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)