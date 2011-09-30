* Gets subpoena from DOJ regarding drugs Nuvigil, Provigil

* Got subpoena from U.S. Attorney regarding cancer drug

* Says cooperating with both investigations

Sept 30 Drugmaker Cephalon Inc CEPH.O said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice requesting documents regarding promotional marketing practices relating to the company's sleep drugs Nuvigil and Provigil.

The company said it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Earlier this week, Cephalon received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York asking for records regarding the company's chemotherapy drug, Treanda. It said it was in the process of responding to the subpoena and would cooperate fully. [ID:nL3E7KQ3GN]

Cephalon is being acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) for $6.8 billion. The company rejected a $5.7 billion bid from Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) (VRX.N). [ID:nN02205566]

Cephalon shares were down 28 cents to $80.76 in early New York Stock Exchange trade. (Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)