Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Gets subpoena from DOJ regarding drugs Nuvigil, Provigil
* Got subpoena from U.S. Attorney regarding cancer drug
* Says cooperating with both investigations
Sept 30 Drugmaker Cephalon Inc CEPH.O said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice requesting documents regarding promotional marketing practices relating to the company's sleep drugs Nuvigil and Provigil.
The company said it is fully cooperating with the investigation.
Earlier this week, Cephalon received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York asking for records regarding the company's chemotherapy drug, Treanda. It said it was in the process of responding to the subpoena and would cooperate fully. [ID:nL3E7KQ3GN]
Cephalon is being acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) for $6.8 billion. The company rejected a $5.7 billion bid from Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) (VRX.N). [ID:nN02205566]
Cephalon shares were down 28 cents to $80.76 in early New York Stock Exchange trade. (Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.