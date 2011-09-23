BRUSSELS, Sept 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) has offered concessions in a bid to ease EU regulatory concerns over its plan to buy U.S. speciality drugmaker Cephalon Inc. CEPH.O, the European Commission said.

The Commission, the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, extended its deadline for a decision on the deal to Oct. 13 from Sept. 29 to assess the proposals.

Teva submitted the concessions on Thursday, the Commission's daily merger list showed on Friday. In line with usual Commission policy, the publication did not provide any details of the proposals.

Israeli-based Teva TEVA.O, the world's largest maker of generic drugs, unveiled the deal in May, which will reduce its reliance on its big-selling Copaxone multiple sclerosis medicine. It is paying close to $7 billion for Cephalon. [ID:nLDE7420B0]

