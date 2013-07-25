July 25 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
granted marketing approval to Cepheid's tuberculosis
test that checks if the disease-causing bacteria carry
antibiotic-resistant genetic markers.
The test, Xpert MTB/RIF Assay, can simultaneously detect the
bacteria that cause TB and whether the strain is resistant to
rifampin, an important antibiotic used to treat the infection.
The FDA said the test is complicated but provides results in
about two hours, compared with traditional methods that require
one to three months. ()
The World Health Organization said in March that about a
third of the global population is infected with the bacteria
that causes TB and that about 4 percent of those newly infected
are resistant to multiple drugs.
The WHO also said multi drug-resistant TB, a form of the
infection that resists at least two drugs - isoniazid and
rifampin - was responsible for 1.6 percent of TB cases in which
drug susceptibility testing was done in 2011.
Cepheid shares closed at $34.53 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.