BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 6 Danaher Corp said it would buy molecular diagnostics company Cepheid in a deal valued at $4 billion, including debt.
Danaher will pay Cepheid $53 per share in cash, a premium of 54 percent to its Friday close of $34.42. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.