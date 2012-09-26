Sept 26 Molecular diagnostics company Cepheid
estimated its revenue for the current quarter below
what analysts were expecting, sending its shares down about 3
percent after market.
The company said third-quarter revenue has been hit by
interruptions in the supply of cartridge parts for its molecular
tests and is likely to be between $79 million and $81 million.
Analysts were expecting $83.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Parts issues arose as we were developing higher capacity
production tools and processes, limiting our ability to
manufacture at the volumes necessary to meet growing demand,"
Chief Executive John Bishop said.
If it were not for the disruptions, revenue would have been
between $84 million to $86 million, the company said.
However, the Sunnyvale, California-based company backed its
full-year revenue forecast of $333 million to $347 million.
Cepheid said the parts supply issue is being addressed, but
it would exit the third-quarter with more than $5 million in
backorders.
Shares of the company closed at $39.15 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.