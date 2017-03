Nov 17 Compania Espanola DePetroleos S.A.U:

* CEPSA Consortium may decide not to proceed with an offer for Salamander

* Accordingly there can be no certainty that an offer may be forthcoming

* Any offer, if made, could be on different terms to those stated in announcement of Salamander of Nov. 14, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: