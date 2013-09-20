MADRID, Sept 20 Spanish oil company Cepsa has
made an indicative bid for Coastal Energy of between 1.7
billion and 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion-$2.7 billion),
financial newspaper Expansion reported on Friday citing unnamed
market sources.
Cepsa declined to comment on the report.
Cepsa and Strategic Resources (Global), wholly owned by
private equity investment and advisory firm Jynwel Capital
Limited, would make a joint offer, Canadian newspaper Financial
Post reported on Monday citing documents.
"The company advises that there is no transaction to
announce and if the company enters into any material transaction
it will announce it immediately," Coastal said in a statement on
its website on Tuesday in response to media reports.