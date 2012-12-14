Dec 14 Cequel Communications Holdings I LLC and Cequel Communications Capital Corp on Thursday added $1 billion of senior notes to an existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $750 million. J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CEQUEL COMMUNICATIONS AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 5.751 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/28/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 489 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS